How To Store Cooked Peas And Prevent A Mushy Mess
If you're wondering how to best preserve your leftover cooked peas from tonight's dinner — and avoid a mushy mess — it's important to know that storing cooked peas is a whole different puzzle compared to storing fresh ones. First, store the peas in an airtight container to keep out as much moisture as possible. You'll want to use a shallow container (with a lid, of course). Then, to prevent moisture buildup, keep the peas spaced apart. It's best to eat them within a week, preferably sooner, because moisture will increase over time.
So, how is this different from storing fresh peas? The main difference is that fresh peas need moisture. If they lose moisture and aren't getting enough airflow, they can become tough, dry, and start to taste bad. Ideally, you should store fresh peas in a perforated plastic bag or a food storage container with holes. Signs that peas have gone bad include a change in color to brown, yellow, or a duller shade; the presence of mold; or a strong smell. They should also feel firm, not mushy or slimy. You can keep them in the refrigerator for about five days.
Blanch and freeze your peas
Remember, you can always freeze both fresh and cooked peas. Freezing can keep them good for up to eight months. Spread the peas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and place them in the freezer for about an hour. When frozen, transfer them to a container or bag for easy storage.
To keep fresh peas that nice green color and preserve their flavor and texture, blanch them before freezing. Blanching stops the enzymes in the peas from causing them to spoil. Just drop the peas into boiling water for about a minute and a half. Then, quickly put them in ice water to stop them from cooking further. Once they've cooled, drain the water, and they're ready to freeze.
If you're not a fan of peas on their own, there are plenty of ways to add this starchy veggie to your meals — and so many recipes to try! Turn leftover peas into a soup, toss them in a fresh salad, or add them to fried rice or vegetable soup. You can also replace half of the avocado in guacamole with mashed peas, mix peas into your pasta, or make a ham and pea frittata.