The Easy Way To Make Ice Cream Without A Freezer Or Dedicated Machine

When you don't own a fancy ice cream machine and also lack the drive to make ice cream with a stand mixer, there is an even simpler way to make this frozen treat — no electric appliances needed. Believe it or not, with the help of resealable plastic bags, ice cubes, salt, and decent arm strength, you can make perfectly scoopable ice cream in no time.

To use this hassle-free technique, first fill a gallon-size plastic bag with a simple ice cream base composed of heavy cream, milk, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract (or other flavorings) and seal. Place your bagged ice cream mixture into another sealed bag filled with six to eight cups of ice and ⅓ cup of rock salt. After vigorously shaking both bags for up to 10 minutes, you should be left with perfectly frozen ice cream.

With this plastic bag method, you're essentially creating your very own ice cream machine. In order for your dessert to take shape, you need a stable temperature that's below freezing and aeration of the liquid and fat in the base. By adding salt to ice cubes, you cause the water's melting temperature to drop, keeping the ice colder for longer and drawing heat away from your ice cream, allowing it to cool rapidly. With enough agitation, tiny particles of ice begin to form in the dairy and then expand, resulting in a delicious homemade frozen treat.