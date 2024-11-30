The Easy Way To Make Ice Cream Without A Freezer Or Dedicated Machine
When you don't own a fancy ice cream machine and also lack the drive to make ice cream with a stand mixer, there is an even simpler way to make this frozen treat — no electric appliances needed. Believe it or not, with the help of resealable plastic bags, ice cubes, salt, and decent arm strength, you can make perfectly scoopable ice cream in no time.
To use this hassle-free technique, first fill a gallon-size plastic bag with a simple ice cream base composed of heavy cream, milk, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract (or other flavorings) and seal. Place your bagged ice cream mixture into another sealed bag filled with six to eight cups of ice and ⅓ cup of rock salt. After vigorously shaking both bags for up to 10 minutes, you should be left with perfectly frozen ice cream.
With this plastic bag method, you're essentially creating your very own ice cream machine. In order for your dessert to take shape, you need a stable temperature that's below freezing and aeration of the liquid and fat in the base. By adding salt to ice cubes, you cause the water's melting temperature to drop, keeping the ice colder for longer and drawing heat away from your ice cream, allowing it to cool rapidly. With enough agitation, tiny particles of ice begin to form in the dairy and then expand, resulting in a delicious homemade frozen treat.
Important tips to consider when making ice cream in a bag
Once you prepare a batch of homemade ice cream using the plastic bag method, enjoy your frozen treat right away if you like your ice cream extra soft. For a more solidified texture, transfer your frozen dessert to a freezer-safe container and freeze for two to three hours before consuming. When you're ready to enjoy the fruits of your labor, add a few scoops to a bowl and dress up your tasty treat with a few fun additions. Give your ice cream a crumbly topping with homemade streusel, or add a sprinkle of chocolate chips or rainbow sprinkles.
After you ace this no-machine ice cream, get creative and cultivate a wide variety of specialty flavors beyond vanilla. Prior to mixing, infuse your ice cream base with different flavored extracts like almond or peppermint. You can also mix in ingredients like creamy peanut butter, fresh berries, or crushed Oreo cookies for a range of flavors that you can serve to guests.
Believe it or not, when it comes to ice cream, plastic bags have even more great uses than you'd expect. If you plan on storing your bagged ice cream for a later date, use the plastic bag hack that keeps ice cream scoopable by placing your dessert in another sealed plastic bag. This added layer safeguards your precious ice cream against freezer burn, which no one wants to deal with.