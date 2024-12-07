How To Pick The Absolute Best Ham For Your Next Dinner Party

A glazed sweet and salty ham makes an appetizing centerpiece for any gathering. If you're looking to serve one at your next dinner party, there are a few things you need to consider first — and that starts with what kind to actually buy. Brined and smoked city hams are already fully cooked and simply need to be reheated and glazed, making them your easiest option. Country ham refers to a ham that has been cured and aged, and since it is raw, it needs to be cooked. It is usually saltier than city ham and requires soaking before cooking, so keep in mind that it could mean more work if you choose this option. Fresh ham, on the other hand, is uncured and raw.

When shopping, be aware that there are some ham labels to avoid at the grocery store – namely anything with the word "water" in it, which signifies that a large amount of water has been added to the meat, diluting the flavor. Don't pick a ham described as "with natural juices" for the same reason — it's better to choose one just labeled "ham," which means there is more protein and no added water.

Since a whole ham can weigh up to 20 pounds and serve around 30 people, it's useful to know how much ham you need per person before you buy it. Aim for around ⅓ to ½ a pound of meat for every diner if it's bone-in, or ¼ to ⅓ if it's boneless. While some hams come ready-glazed, choose an unglazed option, so you can use your own recipe and control when it goes on to avoid burning — usually in the last 30 minutes or so of cooking.