How To Pick The Absolute Best Ham For Your Next Dinner Party
A glazed sweet and salty ham makes an appetizing centerpiece for any gathering. If you're looking to serve one at your next dinner party, there are a few things you need to consider first — and that starts with what kind to actually buy. Brined and smoked city hams are already fully cooked and simply need to be reheated and glazed, making them your easiest option. Country ham refers to a ham that has been cured and aged, and since it is raw, it needs to be cooked. It is usually saltier than city ham and requires soaking before cooking, so keep in mind that it could mean more work if you choose this option. Fresh ham, on the other hand, is uncured and raw.
When shopping, be aware that there are some ham labels to avoid at the grocery store – namely anything with the word "water" in it, which signifies that a large amount of water has been added to the meat, diluting the flavor. Don't pick a ham described as "with natural juices" for the same reason — it's better to choose one just labeled "ham," which means there is more protein and no added water.
Since a whole ham can weigh up to 20 pounds and serve around 30 people, it's useful to know how much ham you need per person before you buy it. Aim for around ⅓ to ½ a pound of meat for every diner if it's bone-in, or ¼ to ⅓ if it's boneless. While some hams come ready-glazed, choose an unglazed option, so you can use your own recipe and control when it goes on to avoid burning — usually in the last 30 minutes or so of cooking.
How to cook and carve ham for the best results
When it comes to baking the perfect ham, the process will depend on whether it is already pre-cooked or not. If your ham is uncooked, then follow the instructions for how long to cook it — and make sure it reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
If the meat is already cooked and needs reheating, then this could still take a while depending on its size. Score it, then reheat the ham in the oven at a temperature of 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Apply the glaze around 15 to 30 minutes before it's finished cooking to prevent it from burning, and ensure it's reheated to 140 degrees.
Whether you pick a boneless or bone-in ham will also affect the cooking time, as well as how you carve and serve the meat. If it's boneless, you'll be looking at around 10 to 20 minutes in the oven for each pound of meat; bone-in, meanwhile, will take more like 15 to 24 minutes.
Bone-in tends to be more flavorful, and while the shank end is fattier, it is also easier to carve than the butt end as it only has one bone. The easiest option of all is to buy a spiral-cut ham since they're pre-cut as well as often already glazed. If you choose a bone-in ham, it can benefit other meals, too; there are lots of ways to use the leftover ham bone beyond soup or stock.