Amish Caramel Toast Is The Quick 4-Ingredient Snack You Need To Try
There's truly nothing better than enjoying an easy-to-prepare sweet treat at the end of a long and tiring day. While you can always turn Oreos into an easy three-ingredient mug cake or eat another bowl of your favorite cereal, why not try a unique snack that calls for simple ingredients you already have? Amish caramel toast is a convenient snack made of bread, butter, brown sugar, and heavy cream.
Traditional Amish cuisine is known for its farm-to-table appeal and rustic, time-honored recipes. Thanks to the simplicity of this delightful treat, you can make homemade caramel toast in just a few simple steps. In order to make it the traditional way, homemade bread is recommended as a base. If you venture into making your own loaf, don't forget to utilize some expert tips, like Julia Child's key to great bread. However, when you're in a pinch, a soft store-bought white loaf also works.
Simply butter your bread and then cover it in an even layer of brown sugar. If you prefer, add a bit of ground nutmeg or cinnamon. Then, place your bread on a lined baking sheet and add a drizzle of heavy cream on top. Upon toasting in a 350-degree oven, you're ready to enjoy a crisp yet soft, deliciously caramelly treat.
More simple Amish treats to try at home
Once you've made a few batches of caramel toast, you're ready to try more sweet and simple Amish-inspired snacks. Use your leftover bread to make a batch of cream cheese roll-ups. Flatten slices of white bread and spread each piece with softened cream cheese, beaten raw egg yolk, and powdered sugar. Roll the bread into cylinders, dip them in melted butter and cinnamon sugar, and then bake the treats in a 350 degrees Fahrenheit oven for 20 minutes. They have a similar warm and comforting taste as caramel toast, with a rich filling inside.
You can also serve leftover slices of bread with Amish peanut butter spread. This sweet and simple dip, which is often served at church functions, is made by mixing together peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and pure maple syrup or brown sugar. Serve this sweet and creamy spread on freshly-baked toast, sliced apples, or use it as a dip for salty pretzels or popcorn. Speaking of popcorn, if you enjoy popping your own kernels over the stove, add cinnamon sugar to your pot for an extra-sweet caramelized Amish style.
Once you've mastered a range of simple snacks, try making your own Dutch apple pie or soggy-bottomed Shoofly pie, which has a simple molasses filling and buttery crumb topping. As long as you have a decent amount of classic baking essentials like flour, butter, and brown sugar, you can make a varied range of sweet and delicious Amish-inspired confections.