Amish Caramel Toast Is The Quick 4-Ingredient Snack You Need To Try

There's truly nothing better than enjoying an easy-to-prepare sweet treat at the end of a long and tiring day. While you can always turn Oreos into an easy three-ingredient mug cake or eat another bowl of your favorite cereal, why not try a unique snack that calls for simple ingredients you already have? Amish caramel toast is a convenient snack made of bread, butter, brown sugar, and heavy cream.

Traditional Amish cuisine is known for its farm-to-table appeal and rustic, time-honored recipes. Thanks to the simplicity of this delightful treat, you can make homemade caramel toast in just a few simple steps. In order to make it the traditional way, homemade bread is recommended as a base. If you venture into making your own loaf, don't forget to utilize some expert tips, like Julia Child's key to great bread. However, when you're in a pinch, a soft store-bought white loaf also works.

Simply butter your bread and then cover it in an even layer of brown sugar. If you prefer, add a bit of ground nutmeg or cinnamon. Then, place your bread on a lined baking sheet and add a drizzle of heavy cream on top. Upon toasting in a 350-degree oven, you're ready to enjoy a crisp yet soft, deliciously caramelly treat.