How This Classic Southern Cake Was Popularized By To Kill A Mockingbird

There is nothing like a quintessentially Southern cake that comes with an entire story behind its fame and genesis. In the case of the Lane cake, its origin story is just as captivating as its rise to popularity. Harper Lee wrote "To Kill a Mockingbird" in 1960 and in it, she gave the Alabama cake a cameo that would keep it on the tongues and plates of many for years to come.

The novel makes reference to the cake when Atticus' sister, Miss Maudie, comes to stay with the family. The reference highlights how Miss Maudie gate keeps her special recipe and isn't shy when pouring in the liquor. The young protagonist, Scout, mentions that "Miss Maudie Atkinson baked a Lane cake so loaded with shinny it made me tight".

The invention of Lane cake came from the mind of Emma Rylander Lane from Alabama. Rylander presented the cake in a baking competition in Columbus, Georgia in the late 19th century. Originally it was called "Prize cake" (which is fitting since it won the judges over and landed first place), but Rylander was later persuaded to name the cake after herself, adding to her legacy. Lane cake is famous for its moist and spongy texture, creamy frosting, and jam-packed interior. Typically, the layer cake's filling is made with raisins, pecans, cherries, coconut, and a splash of brandy.