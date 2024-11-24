How Long Is Eggnog Good For After It's Been Opened?

Whether you are serving eggnog to a big crowd at your next party or saving the deliciously creamy beverage for yourself during the holiday season, you can never go wrong with a glass — that is, until it is at risk of expiring. Eggnog is made up of quite a few perishable items, including milk, eggs, and heavy cream, all of which can go bad after just a few days in your fridge.

According to the FDA, eggnog that has been purchased from a grocery store should be consumed within five days of opening. If you made your own using a traditional eggnog recipe, it has an even shorter shelf life. Consume your homemade batch between two and four days to ensure it is safe to drink. If you notice any unpleasant odor, lumpy texture, or discoloration in your eggnog, take it as a sign that you should toss it out.

To avoid spoiled eggnog sitting in your fridge, you can transfer it to your freezer. When frozen, commercially made eggnog lasts up to 6 months. Once defrosted, the drink might have lost a bit of its original flavor or texture, but it will be safer to consume than eggnog that has been sitting out for weeks. However, food safety officials advise against freezing batches of homemade eggnog.