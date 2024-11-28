The Vibrant Spread That Levels Up Tomato Sandwiches

When you think of popular foods from the South, biscuits and gravy, country-fried steak, and cornbread may spring to mind. But there's one Southern staple that is as simple as it is iconic: the tomato sandwich. With bright, juicy tomatoes, plenty of creamy mayonnaise, and a dash of salt and pepper, all flanked by soft white bread, it's a satisfying sandwich that's incredibly easy to make. But if you're looking for a way to jazz it up with almost no effort, pesto is the perfect go-to for an instant flavor upgrade.

Typically made with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan, plus a sprinkle of salt, pesto adds a pop of bright, herbaceous flavor to any sandwich. Anyone who's enjoyed a Caprese salad knows how well basil pairs with tomatoes, so it stands to reason that pesto makes a solid addition to a tomato sandwich. All you need to do is mix a little pesto into your mayonnaise and slather it onto the bread before layering on the tomatoes. While you might still want a dash of pepper, you can probably skip the salt since the pesto ingredients will take care of that element.

You can grab a jar of pesto at the store or make it at home. If you choose the latter option, be sure to take the necessary steps to preserve your pesto's vibrant green color for the prettiest presentation.