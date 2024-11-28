The Vibrant Spread That Levels Up Tomato Sandwiches
When you think of popular foods from the South, biscuits and gravy, country-fried steak, and cornbread may spring to mind. But there's one Southern staple that is as simple as it is iconic: the tomato sandwich. With bright, juicy tomatoes, plenty of creamy mayonnaise, and a dash of salt and pepper, all flanked by soft white bread, it's a satisfying sandwich that's incredibly easy to make. But if you're looking for a way to jazz it up with almost no effort, pesto is the perfect go-to for an instant flavor upgrade.
Typically made with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan, plus a sprinkle of salt, pesto adds a pop of bright, herbaceous flavor to any sandwich. Anyone who's enjoyed a Caprese salad knows how well basil pairs with tomatoes, so it stands to reason that pesto makes a solid addition to a tomato sandwich. All you need to do is mix a little pesto into your mayonnaise and slather it onto the bread before layering on the tomatoes. While you might still want a dash of pepper, you can probably skip the salt since the pesto ingredients will take care of that element.
You can grab a jar of pesto at the store or make it at home. If you choose the latter option, be sure to take the necessary steps to preserve your pesto's vibrant green color for the prettiest presentation.
More ways to elevate your tomato sandwich
While purists swear by the classic tomato-and-mayo combo, there are plenty of other ways to switch up a tomato sandwich beyond pesto. Try other condiments like a simple two-ingredient garlic puree, olive tapenade, hummus, or baba ghanoush. Or, for even more tomato flavor, consider a sun-dried tomato spread, which mingles beautifully with the bright pesto. You could also sprinkle on spices like thyme, oregano, or parsley to complement the basil-based spread.
Adding toppings is another way to make your sandwich pop. Lettuce is an obvious choice, but you can also use other greens like spinach or kale. Roasted red peppers can bring a smoky-sweet flavor, while sliced avocado adds extra creaminess. For a touch of umami, try stirring a dash of fish sauce, Worcestershire sauce, or anchovy paste into the mayo before slathering it onto the bread. And, of course, there's always the option of adding dairy. Mozzarella is one of the best cheeses to add to pesto sandwiches. Opt for fresh mozz for a soft and creamy texture, or use the sliced variety. Other great choices include provolone, cheddar, or a tangy smear of goat cheese.
Finally, consider switching up the bread of your sandwich. A warm, crusty baguette or thick slices of ciabatta can hold up beautifully to the juicy tomatoes and pesto-laced mayo.