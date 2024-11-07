2-Ingredient Garlic Puree Is The Condiment You Should Always Have On Hand

Condiments and sauces are the unsung heroes of a meal. It may be easy to overlook them, but even if you forget to pick some up at the store, don't fret, many of them are easy to recreate at home. One of the simplest and tastiest, garlic purée can be made with two simple ingredients — fresh garlic and olive oil.

The method is straightforward: place garlic cloves into a food processor or blender and start to pulse, just until they are minced. Then, add in your olive oil and continue to blend until the consistency is smooth and you can't see any more garlic chunks. The ratios can be played with, and given that there are only two ingredients, any correction is easy enough if you're not achieving the consistency that you're after. While this is the base of the purée, feel free to play around with other flavor additions, like rosemary or thyme. You can also choose to sprinkle in some salt as you're blending, or save it for the end or individual servings. The smooth texture of the condiment will allow the salt to mix in easily at any stage, and you can even get creative with flavored salts for a subtly-enhanced flavor profile.