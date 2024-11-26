Canned Escargot Makes Gourmet Appetizers Accessible

From foie gras to beef tartare, French appetizers are typically known for their elegance and rich flavors. Escargot (edible snails) are one of the most iconic French appetizers you can get — yet you don't need fancy cooking tools or a culinary degree to prepare this gourmet dish for your next dinner party. Using canned escargot is an easy and accessible way to make this appetizer without the hassle of sourcing fresh snails.

If you want to eat escargot like a true Parisian, it's important to know which canned snails to choose. You'll want to pick quality brands — such as Roland, Escargots de Bourgogne Sauvages, Henri Maire, or La Maison de l'Escargot — and know which type of snail to get. One of the most classic (and prized) snails for escargot is the Helix pomatia, often labeled as Escargots de Bourgogne. Unless you have a specialty French shop nearby, various escargot brands can be found at grocery stores like Whole Foods or even purchased online. For instance, a tin of four dozen small imported Helix pomatia snails is available on Amazon for around $15.

To make them as an appetizer, simply drain and rinse the escargot before adding them to a pan with butter, shallots, and spices. Then place them on a baking sheet and brush with garlic butter before baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. When done, they should be free of slime and fragrant with garlic butter. Serve them on their own or atop a toasted baguette for a complete gourmet appetizer.