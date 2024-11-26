Canned Escargot Makes Gourmet Appetizers Accessible
From foie gras to beef tartare, French appetizers are typically known for their elegance and rich flavors. Escargot (edible snails) are one of the most iconic French appetizers you can get — yet you don't need fancy cooking tools or a culinary degree to prepare this gourmet dish for your next dinner party. Using canned escargot is an easy and accessible way to make this appetizer without the hassle of sourcing fresh snails.
If you want to eat escargot like a true Parisian, it's important to know which canned snails to choose. You'll want to pick quality brands — such as Roland, Escargots de Bourgogne Sauvages, Henri Maire, or La Maison de l'Escargot — and know which type of snail to get. One of the most classic (and prized) snails for escargot is the Helix pomatia, often labeled as Escargots de Bourgogne. Unless you have a specialty French shop nearby, various escargot brands can be found at grocery stores like Whole Foods or even purchased online. For instance, a tin of four dozen small imported Helix pomatia snails is available on Amazon for around $15.
To make them as an appetizer, simply drain and rinse the escargot before adding them to a pan with butter, shallots, and spices. Then place them on a baking sheet and brush with garlic butter before baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. When done, they should be free of slime and fragrant with garlic butter. Serve them on their own or atop a toasted baguette for a complete gourmet appetizer.
How to elevate your canned escargot
While escargot in garlic butter is the most classic preparation, there are many ways to enhance the snails' otherwise mild flavor with additional flavor and texture. A simple way to boost the taste is by adding plenty of herbs such as rosemary, thyme, or tarragon to create an earthy, aromatic bite. For those who enjoy heat, try sprinkling on chili flakes or serving the escargot with hot sauce. To make your dish truly rich and luxurious, drizzle truffle oil on top.
Since escargot on their own aren't the most visually appealing food, it's worth considering your presentation. To keep things simple, set them on toasted bread or crackers and top with fresh parsley or chives, or even stuff them into mushroom caps. Using a deviled egg tray is another easy way to present your escargot without dumping them haphazardly onto a plate. To stick with the French theme for dinner, pair your canned escargot with Alain Ducasse's ratatouille recipe or crispy-skinned grilled duck confit.