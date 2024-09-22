The Brewing Company That Brought Hard Seltzers Into The World

Hard seltzer has gone from being a boozy trend to a beloved bar standard. Be it the ever-present White Claw, Truly Hard Seltzer, or the more boutique brands like Ranch Water, the bubbly alcoholic drink that seemed like it splashed onto shelves in 2019 became a quick crowd favorite. According to Nielsen data, the sale of hard seltzers increased 73% at bars and restaurants between the spring and fall of 2019 alone. Sales continued to grow in the US, and the market hit $4.1 billion in 2020.

However, hard seltzer was not newly dreamed up in 2019, but actually several decades earlier. In 1993, Coors Brewing Company launched Zima, a clear bubbly lemon-lime malt-based beverage, similar to today's hard seltzers. The drink was advertised as a beer alternative to young people, and became a massive hit, selling 1.3 million barrels in 1994. Zima's once massive popularity waned through the 90s and early 2000s, and the company cut U.S. production in 2008. (Fun fact, the malt beverage product expanded to Japan in 1996 and never went out of style, it's still available there today.)

But all trends come back into style eventually. In 2013, a new company called SpikedSeltzer crafted a drink that was an aim at a boozier LaCroix. In 2016, they were acquired by Anheuser-Busch, and hard seltzer giants White Claw and Truly came onto the scene, completely upending the market. Even the beloved Zima was briefly resurrected in 2017, and put back on U.S. shelves to some brief success.