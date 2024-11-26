What Makes Belgian Fries Different From Classic French Fries?

Walk along any street in Belgium and you're bound to find small street-side stalls known as frietkot, selling hot fries in tiny cones with a dollop of sauce on top. This could be plain mayonnaise (though Belgian mayo has a notably richer flavor), or tartar, cocktail, or andalouse sauce. You might also find Belgian fries at sit-down restaurants, traditionally served alongside mussels in a dish called moules frites. But is the way that these fries are served the only thing that makes them different from the classic french fry? Turns out, there's more!

Regular french fries – those glorious salty potato sticks that are a staple at fast food joints across the globe — are typically made from fluffy Russet potatoes. On the flip side, Belgian fries are traditionally made from Bintje potatoes — a historically popular variety in Belgium, especially during World War I and II. Many Belgians insist that no other spud is as tasty and suitable for fries.

Another important factor is that Belgian fries are always fried twice, typically in beef tallow as opposed to vegetable oil. The first fry happens at a low temperature (about 266 to 320 degrees Fahrenheit), the potatoes are cooled down, and then re-fried at a higher temperature (usually around 350 degrees Fahrenheit). This gives the fries a pillowy-soft interior with a crisp exterior. Moreover, the use of beef tallow infuses Belgian fries with a deeper and more savory flavor. Belgian-style fries are also often thicker-cut than skinnier, McDonalds-type fries, though this depends on who's making them.