The Easy Way To Add More Flavor And Protein To Tuna Salad

Canned tuna is the perfect canvas for creativity, offering numerous ways to upgrade a plain tuna salad. If you're looking to both elevate the flavor and boost the protein, cured eggs are an excellent choice. While just the egg yolks are popular for preserving, you can also cure the entire egg. All you need is salt and seasonings, but you can also swap out the salt for miso or use soy sauce to cure the eggs.

The process creates a yolk that is bursting with rich, eggy, and almost cheesy flavor, adding a pop of umami to your tuna salad — particularly if you go with the miso or soy sauce over salt. And since the yolks harden during the process, they're easy to incorporate into and on top of the fish. Just grab a microplane grater and shave them right in, like parmesan.

Curing an egg isn't quite as quick as, say, hard-boiling one, but it might be a lot easier than you think. The process simply involves coating a raw yolk or a simmered whole egg with salt and seasonings and allowing it to cure for several days in the refrigerator. For yolks, you'll need a little extra time in the oven or dehydrator after the cure. Once you're done, the yolks can be kept handy in the refrigerator for several days, ready to add a punch of protein and a load of extra flavor to your tuna salad.