Blake Lively's Go-To Dessert Is So Easy To Make

First, finely chop a bar of chocolate. Cutting it down into fine pieces rather than just breaking it apart helps with even melting. To save yourself a step, quality chocolate chips will work here too. As far as applying heat to chocolate, you do have to exercise some care. Chocolate burns pretty easily, so you have to warm it up gently.

One option is a double boiler. Heat a saucepan of water to a simmer, and then place a heat-proof bowl with the chocolate pieces on top. Stir constantly until the chocolate is fully melted and silky. You can also use a microwave, but don't just set it and forget it — you will end up with a lumpy, scorched mess. You need to heat the chocolate in 15 to 30 second bursts, stirring between each round. It is also helpful to lower the power on the microwave down to about 30%. If your chocolate does clump up during the melting process, you can fix seized chocolate with boiling water.

The final step is to whisk in warmed heavy cream. It's very important that the cream is warm because adding it cold can cause the chocolate to seize. Alternatively, warm the heavy cream until it just barely comes to a simmer, and then pour it over the chocolate pieces. After a few minutes, you will be able to stir the two ingredients together to make a yummy, smooth chocolate sauce.