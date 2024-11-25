The Cheesy Ice Cream Flavor That Was Oddly Popular In The 1700s
The appeal of any flavor is all in the eye of the beholder. Sometimes it's cultural. While Americans love their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, other cultures find the mixture a bit strange. And, although considered a delicacy in Iceland, some people (like Anthony Bourdain, for example) consider fermented shark to be the worst thing they've ever eaten. However, cultural preferences for certain flavors can change over time.
One such example is a popular ice cream flavor from the early days of the United States that may seem strange now: Parmesan. Yes, cheese ice cream. Although trends come and go, we do consider ice cream to be a generally sweet treat these days. Back in the 1700s, savory ice creams were pretty normal. Because Parmesan cheese has such a long shelf life, it was easily imported to the New World. And the combination was so popular that Parmesan ice cream was likely on the menu at George Washington's state soirees. If you love ice cream and you love Parmesan, why not give it a try? It starts out salty, with a cheesy bite, and a smooth and sweet finish.
Some other savory ice cream flavors you might want to try
When it comes to ice cream, there's been a boom of novelty flavors that lean towards the less sweet in recent years, to the point that some seem downright normal now — another cultural shift back to the savory. Balsamic vinegar-glazed ice cream and olive oil-flavored ice creams, for example, have become nearly de rigueur on Italian menus. In Japan, seaweed, miso, and wasabi are all common ice cream flavors. Mexican restaurants have begun toying with flavors like tortilla and elote (Mexican street corn) combining the sweet, savory, and spicy. And when you're in New York City, Chinatown Ice Cream Factory is a great stop to sample an array of funky flavors, like red bean, black sesame, and the sometimes-maligned durian fruit.
If you're looking for more cheese in your ice cream but would like it on the mild side, Jeni's Goat Cheese & Red Cherries offers a mellow tanginess, akin to cheesecake. For more of a robust cheese flavor, crumbled feta cheese makes a nice salty topping to any favorite store-bought ice cream. Even Baskin Robbins has gone the cheesy route, offering a specialty brie and burrata flavor. While cultural preferences may change over time, these days it's clear that you can always find some unique new flavor to try, if you're game.