The Cheesy Ice Cream Flavor That Was Oddly Popular In The 1700s

The appeal of any flavor is all in the eye of the beholder. Sometimes it's cultural. While Americans love their peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, other cultures find the mixture a bit strange. And, although considered a delicacy in Iceland, some people (like Anthony Bourdain, for example) consider fermented shark to be the worst thing they've ever eaten. However, cultural preferences for certain flavors can change over time.

One such example is a popular ice cream flavor from the early days of the United States that may seem strange now: Parmesan. Yes, cheese ice cream. Although trends come and go, we do consider ice cream to be a generally sweet treat these days. Back in the 1700s, savory ice creams were pretty normal. Because Parmesan cheese has such a long shelf life, it was easily imported to the New World. And the combination was so popular that Parmesan ice cream was likely on the menu at George Washington's state soirees. If you love ice cream and you love Parmesan, why not give it a try? It starts out salty, with a cheesy bite, and a smooth and sweet finish.