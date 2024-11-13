The Salty Cheese Your Ice Cream Has Been Missing

When it comes to picking the perfect ice cream topping, you might feel tempted to stick with the safety of the classics: butterscotch or caramel sauce, hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, etc. But there is a whole world of unconventional ice cream toppings out there, from your favorite breakfast cereal to that pack of Pop Rocks you've been hoarding since Halloween. Adventurous eaters have even gravitated toward seemingly unexpected sweet-and-salty pairings, like drizzling soy sauce onto a scoop of vanilla or crumbling potato chips over a bowl of rocky road.

But there's one ice cream topping that is still waiting for its moment to shine: feta cheese. Yes, the same crumbly, salty cheese that you find on a Greek salad. While popular cheesy ice creams like Jeni's Goat Cheese & Red Cherries or Van Leeuwen's viral Kraft Macaroni & Cheese collab may have paved the way, you might still be skeptical about putting feta on your dessert. However, once you've sprinkled a few crumbles on a scoop of your favorite strawberry ice cream, you'll see why feta is the ultimate salty topping.