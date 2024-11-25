How Long Summer Sausage Lasts After Opening
When you are planning out your menus for the holiday season, summer sausage is likely to make it onto your list. After all, nothing says "party" quite like a tray of cured meats served alongside cubes of cheese, savory crackers, and flavorful two-ingredient dips. But how far ahead is too far to snag some summer sausage in preparation for your gatherings?
According to the USDA, summer sausage is classified as a semi-dry type of cured meat that is prepared as "ready-to-eat." This means that it does not need to be cooked before serving — simply slice it and enjoy. These products can last for up to three months when stored unopened in the refrigerator. Some sausages may say "refrigerate after opening" on the package, which indicates that they can be safely stored at room temperature while still sealed. But once you cut it open, summer sausage is only good for up to three weeks, and must be stored in the fridge. Past this point, you may start to notice discoloration or an unpleasant odor, which are signs that the meat should be tossed out.
While you don't need to cook it, summer sausage still needs some prep: Make sure to peel it before serving. Most sausages come encased in a protective wax or parchment paper layer, which helps to keep them fresh before they are opened. Leaving the casing on for guests to awkwardly peel off themselves is a charcuterie board etiquette mistake you do not want to make.
Why summer sausage is typically enjoyed during the holidays
Contrary to what the name suggests, summer sausage can be enjoyed all year round. The cured meat got its name because it could be enjoyed during the warmer months without spoiling. This was especially important before the advent of refrigeration, making summer sausage a reliable source of protein that kept well even in centuries past.
The type of summer sausage we know and love today actually has German origins. Traditional German-style versions are softer than salami or other dry-cured sausages, and often simply seasoned with salt and pepper. People considered summer sausage to be a special food, due to the scarcity of meat, and typically enjoyed it during Christmas feasts. It was introduced to the United States by German immigrants, who popularized the tradition of gifting summer sausages during the holiday season. This might be why the sausage is often enjoyed during the last few months of the year in the U.S., when families are gathering in celebration and snacking on classic appetizers like meat, cheese, and crackers.
Summer sausage also peaks in popularity during the gifting season precisely because it does not need to be refrigerated. That shelf-stability makes it a no-fuss, long-lasting addition to a gift basket, especially when you are shopping for the foodie in your life.