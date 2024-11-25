How Long Summer Sausage Lasts After Opening

When you are planning out your menus for the holiday season, summer sausage is likely to make it onto your list. After all, nothing says "party" quite like a tray of cured meats served alongside cubes of cheese, savory crackers, and flavorful two-ingredient dips. But how far ahead is too far to snag some summer sausage in preparation for your gatherings?

According to the USDA, summer sausage is classified as a semi-dry type of cured meat that is prepared as "ready-to-eat." This means that it does not need to be cooked before serving — simply slice it and enjoy. These products can last for up to three months when stored unopened in the refrigerator. Some sausages may say "refrigerate after opening" on the package, which indicates that they can be safely stored at room temperature while still sealed. But once you cut it open, summer sausage is only good for up to three weeks, and must be stored in the fridge. Past this point, you may start to notice discoloration or an unpleasant odor, which are signs that the meat should be tossed out.

While you don't need to cook it, summer sausage still needs some prep: Make sure to peel it before serving. Most sausages come encased in a protective wax or parchment paper layer, which helps to keep them fresh before they are opened. Leaving the casing on for guests to awkwardly peel off themselves is a charcuterie board etiquette mistake you do not want to make.