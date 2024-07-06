The Charcuterie Board Etiquette Mistake You Didn't Know You Were Making

Wedge cheeses like Brie aren't the only types that are meant to be cut in a particular way. If you're working with a cheese that is wheel-, square- (with a rind, not pre-cut to be square-shaped), heart-, or pyramid-shaped, you'll want to stick to the birthday cake method of cutting it into wedges. For logs, particularly goat cheese, you can slice them into circles.

Wheels of hard cheese take a different tack. Really hard and crumbly cheeses can be broken down into chunks since they don't tend to slice well. For semi-hard cheeses like Comté, you want to follow the triangular wedge approach to get all the different flavors possible. But instead of slicing from the top down, as with Brie, you're going to want to turn the wedge on its side and slice it from the rind to the center edge. This leaves you with two side slices of rind that can be discarded.

Easiest of all are rectangular bricks of cheese, like cheddar, which can be sliced into neat little rectangles that will taste the same throughout the entire piece. And now you know all you need to know to make that cheese and charcuterie board look (and taste) as amazing as possible!