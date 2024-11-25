Why King Salmon Is So Expensive

From its luxurious flavor to perfectly flaky texture, there's no wonder king (Chinook) salmon is often regarded as the best type of salmon you can get. It's practically perfect ... except for perhaps its price tag. Per pound, prices can range from $20 up to $80 for prized Alaskan Copper River king salmon. There are several reasons for why this popular fish is so expensive, including its high fat content, large size, and rarity in the wild.

When it comes to meat of any kind, fat is the pinnacle of rich flavor, aromas, and moisture (think perfectly marbled Japanese Wagyu steak and melt-in-your-mouth pork belly). For fish, the king of delicious fatty flavor is the accurately named king salmon, which when caught in the wild has the highest fat content of any salmon type. This translates into a buttery, rich, mildly sweet flavor and delicate texture, which unsurprisingly make this salmon so popular (and expensive).

The size of king salmon is also a key reason why they can be pricier than others. In fact, they are the largest type of salmon, getting up to 58 inches long and 126 pounds. Not only this, but king salmon are also the rarest type of salmon, to the point that some populations are considered endangered. By being a high demand and low supply fish, it's inevitable that the price of king salmon is so high. Luckily, you do get considerable bang for your buck.