The Components That Make Ohio's Polish Boy Hot Dog Unique
Outside of Ohio, the Polish Boy is one of those regional hot dog styles people have probably never heard of. But on the streets of Cleveland, it has been an integral part of the food scene since the 1940s. With a kielbasa base and flavorful coleslaw topping, a Polish Boy can be eaten on the go as a hot dog or dressed up as an upscale sandwich. Just how good is a Polish Boy hot dog? For those in the know, it's consistently rated as one of the best in the world.
There are four components that define a Polish Boy: kielbasa or Polish sausage, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, and french fries. Yes, fries on the hot dog. Chefs and home cooks can mix things up with different bun styles and toppings, including adding pulled pork or pickles to the standard dog. But the those four standard ingredients are all it takes to make a traditional and tasty Polish Boy. Can other sausages be used? Kielbasa is preferred for its rich, smoky flavor, but in a pinch any smoked sausage will work. Bratwurst is another option, just keep in mind that it has a milder flavor.
Making a perfect Polish Boy hot dog
The heart of a Polish Boy hot dog is the garlicky smoked flavor of Polish sausage. Start with a high-quality kielbasa and use these sausage cooking tips and tricks: First, avoid poking or scoring the sausage before cooking. An intact casing keeps all the fat and juices inside so the meat doesn't dry out. Next, cook over medium heat with no oil and use tongs to gently rotate the sausage. These steps will deliver a juicy sausage base. Be sure to choose a hot dog bun or toasted bread that can stand up to saucy ingredients.
The coleslaw layer can be any homemade or premade slaw. Try an easy coleslaw recipe for a quick and crunchy option. Finally, top with crispy french fries and your favorite barbecue sauce. Aaron Franklin's fig ancho beer barbecue sauce would give the hot dog a spicy kick for those that like a little heat. And what if there's leftover kielbasa? Luckily, this versatile sausage works well in lots of other dishes like a sausage and sauerkraut fritter recipe.