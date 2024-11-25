The Components That Make Ohio's Polish Boy Hot Dog Unique

Outside of Ohio, the Polish Boy is one of those regional hot dog styles people have probably never heard of. But on the streets of Cleveland, it has been an integral part of the food scene since the 1940s. With a kielbasa base and flavorful coleslaw topping, a Polish Boy can be eaten on the go as a hot dog or dressed up as an upscale sandwich. Just how good is a Polish Boy hot dog? For those in the know, it's consistently rated as one of the best in the world.

There are four components that define a Polish Boy: kielbasa or Polish sausage, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, and french fries. Yes, fries on the hot dog. Chefs and home cooks can mix things up with different bun styles and toppings, including adding pulled pork or pickles to the standard dog. But the those four standard ingredients are all it takes to make a traditional and tasty Polish Boy. Can other sausages be used? Kielbasa is preferred for its rich, smoky flavor, but in a pinch any smoked sausage will work. Bratwurst is another option, just keep in mind that it has a milder flavor.