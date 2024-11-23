What Exactly Is A Beefsteak Tomato And What Sets Them Apart From The Rest?
If you've ever seen a beefsteak tomato, you can probably tell they're aptly named. In 1869, a seed catalog described slices of this variety "as solid and meaty as a beefsteak," a description so accurate it's endured well over a century (via Homegrown Harvest).
Beefsteaks are an "indeterminate" variety, meaning they come from tall vines that don't stop growing until frost, disease, or pests eventually kill them off. As such, they can reach up to four pounds before becoming ripe enough to fall off the vine. These tomatoes can be ridged or smooth, and span the full gamut of colors from red to black to green. Despite differences in color and texture, most varieties are characterized by small seed cavities, which leave more room for flesh.
A beefsteak's meaty texture and wide range of flavors — depending on its variety and level of ripeness — make it versatile and adaptable. Provided a recipe doesn't call for a specific type of tomato, you can use beefsteaks in just about any dish that requires them. However, just because you can use them doesn't necessarily mean they're the best option.
How to use beefsteak tomatoes
To determine what a specific type of beefsteak tastes like, you'll have to do some research. Color is generally reliable, with red varieties being well-rounded between sweet and tart, yellows having an intense sweetness, oranges being more acidic, and greens offering a clean, vegetable taste similar to mild peppers.
The biggest thing to keep in mind is that beefsteaks have a lot of natural moisture. While you absolutely can use them to make something like a homemade ketchup recipe, you'll need to simmer the batch longer to remove excess water. Alternatively, you can chop up the beefsteaks, set them in a strainer, and let some of their juices drain out before using them.
While they work fine in sauces, they're largely interchangeable with other types, meaning you lose out on the unique texture they're famous for. Try to find recipes that use thickly-sliced or raw tomatoes to capitalize on their natural meatiness, like a Caprese-inspired BLT sandwich or a simple tomato tart recipe. Beefsteaks also make excellent salad toppings, and have a moisture level and texture that's perfect for pico de gallo.