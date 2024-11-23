What Exactly Is A Beefsteak Tomato And What Sets Them Apart From The Rest?

If you've ever seen a beefsteak tomato, you can probably tell they're aptly named. In 1869, a seed catalog described slices of this variety "as solid and meaty as a beefsteak," a description so accurate it's endured well over a century (via Homegrown Harvest).

Beefsteaks are an "indeterminate" variety, meaning they come from tall vines that don't stop growing until frost, disease, or pests eventually kill them off. As such, they can reach up to four pounds before becoming ripe enough to fall off the vine. These tomatoes can be ridged or smooth, and span the full gamut of colors from red to black to green. Despite differences in color and texture, most varieties are characterized by small seed cavities, which leave more room for flesh.

A beefsteak's meaty texture and wide range of flavors — depending on its variety and level of ripeness — make it versatile and adaptable. Provided a recipe doesn't call for a specific type of tomato, you can use beefsteaks in just about any dish that requires them. However, just because you can use them doesn't necessarily mean they're the best option.