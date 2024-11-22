The Extra Step To Take For Flavorful Canned Chickpeas

If you think canned chickpeas are bland, you're right. Aside from the creamy texture, a slight saltiness, and vague nuttiness, they really do not taste like much at all. This is not necessarily a bad thing — canned garbanzos are an excellent base ingredient that you can transform into a million different savory dishes, and even use in desserts. But if you want canned chickpeas to actually taste good without even turning on the stove, all you need to do is marinate them.

First, you will need to separate the chickpeas from the canning liquid (called aquafaba), as it is a bit too viscous to use in the marinade. However, don't throw out your chickpea water, and use it as an egg substitute in vegan baked goods, meringues, and much more. Set the aquafaba aside, and then turn your attention to the soak.

You'll need oil, acid, and herbs and/or spices for a balanced marinade. For a simple yet versatile combination, go for a neutral oil, white or apple cider vinegar, grated garlic, and finely-diced shallots, plus some salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Factor in about half cup of liquid for every 15-ounce can of chickpeas, but feel free to vary the proportions of oil and acid to suit your preferences. Toss the garbanzos on top of a salad or serve them solo as a side dish, and you'll find they are ten times as exciting.