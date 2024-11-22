The Extra Step To Take For Flavorful Canned Chickpeas
If you think canned chickpeas are bland, you're right. Aside from the creamy texture, a slight saltiness, and vague nuttiness, they really do not taste like much at all. This is not necessarily a bad thing — canned garbanzos are an excellent base ingredient that you can transform into a million different savory dishes, and even use in desserts. But if you want canned chickpeas to actually taste good without even turning on the stove, all you need to do is marinate them.
First, you will need to separate the chickpeas from the canning liquid (called aquafaba), as it is a bit too viscous to use in the marinade. However, don't throw out your chickpea water, and use it as an egg substitute in vegan baked goods, meringues, and much more. Set the aquafaba aside, and then turn your attention to the soak.
You'll need oil, acid, and herbs and/or spices for a balanced marinade. For a simple yet versatile combination, go for a neutral oil, white or apple cider vinegar, grated garlic, and finely-diced shallots, plus some salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Factor in about half cup of liquid for every 15-ounce can of chickpeas, but feel free to vary the proportions of oil and acid to suit your preferences. Toss the garbanzos on top of a salad or serve them solo as a side dish, and you'll find they are ten times as exciting.
How to serve marinated chickpeas
Experiment with different flavor combinations to totally transform your canned chickpeas. Try turmeric, cumin, coriander, fresh cilantro, and lime juice for an Indian-inspired take, or go for fresh basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar to make a hearty and filling topping for a simple Caprese salad recipe.
For a main dish, you can marinate chickpeas in red wine vinegar, fresh parsley, garlic, and oregano, then stuff into pita pockets alongside crisp cucumbers, red onions, juicy tomatoes, and plenty of feta cheese. Or, make mayo without eggs using that reserved aquafaba, and combine it with mashed chickpeas marinated in dill, red onion, and lemon juice for a super flavorful vegan "tuna" salad.
Whichever way you decide to season them, marinated chickpeas are great for meal prep. You can store them in the fridge for about a week, and they'll just get more flavorful and tender as they sit. Preparing them this way also means that you've made a vinaigrette at the same time. As such, all you need to do is toss the beans and liquid with fresh vegetables to create a flavorful salad in a flash. Throw them on top of grain bowls, spoon them into wraps, add protein to a breakfast plate, or scatter them across a platter of perfectly roasted vegetables for a flavorful finish.