Never Deal With Soggy French Bread Pizza Again With One Easy Trick

For a weeknight dinner that's worth looking forward to all day, there are a few more tricks you'll need to keep in mind for French bread pizza. First, keep it simple by choosing to make your pizza with a cheap French loaf from your supermarket, as they're usually wide and soft, whereas a higher-quality baguette will typically be narrow with an airy crumb that's not as well-suited for saucing. In a pinch, you can even use end bread slices to make homemade pizza. Start with a day-old bread, if possible. If your bread is too fresh, it might be so soft that it collapses under the ingredients. A slightly drier crumb can offer more support. You can also scoop out some of the inside of your loaf for an end result that's less bready and more crispy. Save the "guts" to make homemade croutons or breadcrumbs.

Toasting the bread before adding your toppings is optional, but can make a big difference in the texture. By toasting it first, the bread will become firmer and less likely to succumb to sogginess. For a quick upgrade, brush on some garlic-infused olive oil or melted butter before toasting your bread base. During this step, you can also melt the cheese barrier, that way it will be easier to spread your sauce over it. Then, all you have to do is add your toppings and cook to perfection.