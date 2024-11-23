The Simpler Way To Dress Pasta Without Making A Full Tomato Sauce
If you're a pasta lover, chances are you've tried the Italian staple with every kind of marinara, pomodoro, and tomato sauce out there. And while a basic tomato sauce doesn't have to be a complicated endeavor, sometimes you just want true simplicity.
Enter tomato confit: a no-sauce tomato topping with all the savory deliciousness of your favorite marinara. Confit is a French method of slow-cooking in rich fats or oils, allowing the dish to absorb flavors deeply and become tender through-and-through.
To make your own tomato confit, start by preheating your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a can of whole tomatoes, drain them, and generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange them in a cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, or snug baking dish, then douse them in olive oil until just covered. Seal the dish tightly with foil or a lid, and let the oven work its low-and-slow magic for two hours, until the tomatoes are melt-in-your-mouth tender. That's it — no chopping, measuring, or stirring required. This confit can be stored for weeks, so feel free to make a large batch and keep it in your fridge for easy meal prep.
Optimize your tomato confit
To elevate your tomato confit, make sure you add plenty of herbs. Oregano, thyme, rosemary, and red pepper flakes are all great additions, but you can also experiment with tarragon, herbes de Provence, or a sprinkle of fennel seeds for a slightly sweet, aromatic twist.
The most important element of this technique, however, is the olive oil. Opt for a high-quality, single-sourced olive oil to achieve that rich, almost spicy kick of good olives. Layer it on thick, ensuring your tomatoes are fully covered for the confit to cook properly.
Before tossing your pan in the oven, add a twist of lemon zest for a subtle, acidic hint that enhances the dish's overall flavor. Hold on to your lemons — you can also squeeze fresh juice over the finished confit when dressing your pasta. This touch of citrus adds a zing that ties everything together beautifully.
For a final flourish, consider drizzling a thick balsamic glaze over your confit and pasta. The tart, savory-sweet note evens out the richness of the tomato confit, acting as the secret weapon your dish didn't know it needed!