The Simpler Way To Dress Pasta Without Making A Full Tomato Sauce

If you're a pasta lover, chances are you've tried the Italian staple with every kind of marinara, pomodoro, and tomato sauce out there. And while a basic tomato sauce doesn't have to be a complicated endeavor, sometimes you just want true simplicity.

Enter tomato confit: a no-sauce tomato topping with all the savory deliciousness of your favorite marinara. Confit is a French method of slow-cooking in rich fats or oils, allowing the dish to absorb flavors deeply and become tender through-and-through.

To make your own tomato confit, start by preheating your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a can of whole tomatoes, drain them, and generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange them in a cast-iron skillet, Dutch oven, or snug baking dish, then douse them in olive oil until just covered. Seal the dish tightly with foil or a lid, and let the oven work its low-and-slow magic for two hours, until the tomatoes are melt-in-your-mouth tender. That's it — no chopping, measuring, or stirring required. This confit can be stored for weeks, so feel free to make a large batch and keep it in your fridge for easy meal prep.