The Safety Reason Store-Bought Bagged Iced Isn't Worth The Buy
Grabbing that last-minute bag of packaged ice from the store may not be as handy as you think it is. It's important to know that, while packaged ice is considered a food product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), not all ice found in stores is safe to consume. Despite the convenience and widespread trust in packaged ice, you shouldn't assume that it's all handled the same; unfortunately, the safety requirements for bagged ice implemented by the FDA are not always carefully followed.
This deviation from the standards makes it easier for the ice to become vulnerable to bacteria and contamination. Unfortunately, this can result in the presence of harmful microorganisms and bacteria such as E. coli or salmonella. In fact, a 2016 study from California proved that a selection of packaged ice samples contained fungus, mold, and infectious staphylococci. This is one major reason why ice that is not 100% compliant to the recommended standards may be worth skipping out on. So, the next time you want to get creative with chilled drinks, you'll be better off choosing top quality ice.
Other things to watch out for with store-bought ice
To protect yourself or family from bagged ice health risks, it's better to exclusively purchase ice that has been approved by the International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA). Looking out for the IPIA accreditation label on packaged ice will guide you towards a product that is safe and approved. The list of IPIA members is free to view online and will make it easier to choose a manufacturer that prioritizes safe practices.
What about when you don't see an IPIA approved packaged ice brand at the store? First off, don't bet on cold temperatures as a protection against pathogens and bacteria. The myth that the freezing temperatures prevent germs from flourishing has been debunked; not only can bacteria such as E. coli and shigella survive on ice cubes, but they can actually multiply.
Another recommendation is opting for spring water or purified water for your bagged ice needs. These options are considered much safer to consume and are often required by the FDA to go through a thorough filtration process before being sold. Not only do you not need to fret about impurities and foodborne illnesses in your ice, but you can even rest assured that spring water's natural filtration processes (via clay or sandstone filters) will reduce the likeliness of chemical infiltration.