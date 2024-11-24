The Safety Reason Store-Bought Bagged Iced Isn't Worth The Buy

To protect yourself or family from bagged ice health risks, it's better to exclusively purchase ice that has been approved by the International Packaged Ice Association (IPIA). Looking out for the IPIA accreditation label on packaged ice will guide you towards a product that is safe and approved. The list of IPIA members is free to view online and will make it easier to choose a manufacturer that prioritizes safe practices.

What about when you don't see an IPIA approved packaged ice brand at the store? First off, don't bet on cold temperatures as a protection against pathogens and bacteria. The myth that the freezing temperatures prevent germs from flourishing has been debunked; not only can bacteria such as E. coli and shigella survive on ice cubes, but they can actually multiply.

Another recommendation is opting for spring water or purified water for your bagged ice needs. These options are considered much safer to consume and are often required by the FDA to go through a thorough filtration process before being sold. Not only do you not need to fret about impurities and foodborne illnesses in your ice, but you can even rest assured that spring water's natural filtration processes (via clay or sandstone filters) will reduce the likeliness of chemical infiltration.