Sunny Anderson's Simple Secret To Better-Tasting Jarred Hot Sauce
Whether you've bought a new jar of hot sauce that was a bit disappointing or you simply want to zhuzh up an old favorite, there are a few things you can add to bring new life to the bottle. Even better, you can turn a thin, vinegar-based condiment into a velvety coating for your dish of choice by balancing acidity, spice, and fat. Luckily, for those looking for guidance, Food Network star and best-selling author Sunny Anderson has a two-ingredient tip for how to elevate store-bought hot sauce: butter and lemon (via Twitter).
These two add-ins work in tandem to add layers of complexity to your sauce. The butter lends a smooth creaminess that builds out volume while binding the ingredients together to allow the sauce to stick better to your dish. The fat in the butter also tempers the capsaicin that makes food spicy without taking away its bite. Meanwhile, lemon adds even more acidity than white vinegar while giving a pop of brightness and even a little nutritional boost with its vitamin C and potassium. For an epic upgraded hot sauce, simply add two sticks of butter, the juice from half a lemon, and a cup of store-bought hot sauce and cook until thickened.
Use upgraded hot sauce on your favorite wings
Once you've got your sauce cooked up the way you like it, the world is your oyster. Use it on tacos, burgers, or swap out buffalo sauce and make some delicious wings. If you want to elevate your wing game and serve them like your favorite sports bar, remember that a buttery hot sauce is better suited to coat the wings before serving, rather than cooking the wings in the sauce. Toss the wings in the sauce as soon as they're done cooking, while still hot, in order to ensure the best possible coating.
This is also true if you're looking to cook perfectly crispy wings in the air fryer. Air fryers are particularly susceptible to producing soggy food if too much moisture is added during the cooking process, so for best results, cook your chicken to that delicious crunchy point, then toss and serve.
If you're dairy-free or looking to create a Nashville-style hot sauce rather than a buffalo-style sauce, ditch the butter. Nashville hot chicken is defined by the use of oil, which creates a more intense level of spice without the milk fat to cut the heat. You may also want to consider an easy way to use leftover pickle brine and add it to your sauce. The tang of the pickles is the perfect complement to the heat, adding flavor without cutting spiciness.