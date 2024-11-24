Sunny Anderson's Simple Secret To Better-Tasting Jarred Hot Sauce

Once you've got your sauce cooked up the way you like it, the world is your oyster. Use it on tacos, burgers, or swap out buffalo sauce and make some delicious wings. If you want to elevate your wing game and serve them like your favorite sports bar, remember that a buttery hot sauce is better suited to coat the wings before serving, rather than cooking the wings in the sauce. Toss the wings in the sauce as soon as they're done cooking, while still hot, in order to ensure the best possible coating.

This is also true if you're looking to cook perfectly crispy wings in the air fryer. Air fryers are particularly susceptible to producing soggy food if too much moisture is added during the cooking process, so for best results, cook your chicken to that delicious crunchy point, then toss and serve.

If you're dairy-free or looking to create a Nashville-style hot sauce rather than a buffalo-style sauce, ditch the butter. Nashville hot chicken is defined by the use of oil, which creates a more intense level of spice without the milk fat to cut the heat. You may also want to consider an easy way to use leftover pickle brine and add it to your sauce. The tang of the pickles is the perfect complement to the heat, adding flavor without cutting spiciness.