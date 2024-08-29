How To Roast Your Canned Chickpeas Perfectly Every Time
Canned chickpeas are a pantry staple that can add a rich heartiness to many meals, from curries and casseroles to salads and stews. If you really want to boost the taste and texture of the legumes, however, it's well worth roasting them. When done, they make a next-level topping for soups, pizzas, and pasta dishes, or can be eaten on their own as a tasty snack. Roasting chickpeas is a simple process; by following just a few key steps, you can guarantee crispy and delicious results every time.
All you need to do is drain a can, rinse them, and toss with a little oil and seasoning. Then tip them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Give the tray a shake (or move the chickpeas around with a spoon) halfway through the cooking time though so they crisp and brown evenly. Then let them cool for five to 10 minutes before eating.
Also, rather than throwing it away, reserve the chickpea water and use it as an egg substitute — aquafaba, as it is known, makes a great switch for the usual egg whites in meringues. If you're cooking a large batch, or if you've got any leftovers, store roasted chickpeas at room temperature, in a container that's covered but not sealed. This will help avoid the cold temperature in the fridge from affecting the crispness.
Add herbs and spices for flavored roasted chickpeas
For the crispiest results, dry the chickpeas once you've rinsed them. (You don't need to skin the chickpeas, though you may prefer to; if you do, the skins will slip off easily after rinsing.) Blot them using a dish towel or paper towel, then let them air dry. The dry surface helps oil and seasoning stick better, as well as producing a crunchier exterior when roasted.
When you toss the garbanzos in oil, also add some kosher salt and incorporate a variety of herbs and spices to really amp up the flavor. Try curry powder or garam masala — these spicy chickpeas would make a delicious topping for silky butternut squash soup. Or, go for paprika for a little smokiness, or cayenne for an extra kick. Or bake chickpeas with toasted walnuts, rosemary, and chili for a fragrant and flavorful treat.
Alternatively, you can season the legumes after they've been roasted — this can prevent more delicate herbs or spices from burning in the oven and becoming bitter. Try drizzling baked chickpeas with olive oil, salt, and the Middle Eastern spice blend za'atar, or with zingy lemon zest and aromatic herbs. This method also works well for sweet seasonings. Toss the roasted pulses with oil, powdered sugar, and ground cinnamon, and stir until coated – they're great as a sweet snack, or could be used to top desserts, too.
You can roast other canned beans, too
Chickpeas are not the only canned beans that can withstand roasting. White beans develop a deliciously crisp exterior in the oven, while remaining gorgeously rich and creamy within. They're great served with a simple roasted chicken, or in a salad. The technique is similar to that for chickpeas — rinse, drain, and dry them before tossing with oil and seasonings, then bake in a hot oven for around a half-hour. You could use any variety of white beans, whether you prefer butter, cannellini, navy, or great northern beans. Add garlic and herbs for extra flavor.
Alternatively, try canned kidney beans. Roast the rinsed, dried beans for around 35 minutes before tossing them with spices or other seasonings, then give them another 10 minutes in the oven until crisp. Or use an air fryer for a faster result — they'll take around 25 to 30 minutes. Just spread them in a single layer, and spray with oil so they don't stick. When done, they make a tasty alternative to popcorn.
Black beans also stand up well to being roasted, and take just around 20 to 25 minutes in the oven. You could mix them with spices, or top them with cheese before baking — they'd make a great nacho topping, or sumptuous side dish. Whatever beans you choose, be sure to keep a close eye on them in the oven — you want them browned, but not burnt.