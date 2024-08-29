How To Roast Your Canned Chickpeas Perfectly Every Time

Canned chickpeas are a pantry staple that can add a rich heartiness to many meals, from curries and casseroles to salads and stews. If you really want to boost the taste and texture of the legumes, however, it's well worth roasting them. When done, they make a next-level topping for soups, pizzas, and pasta dishes, or can be eaten on their own as a tasty snack. Roasting chickpeas is a simple process; by following just a few key steps, you can guarantee crispy and delicious results every time.

All you need to do is drain a can, rinse them, and toss with a little oil and seasoning. Then tip them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Give the tray a shake (or move the chickpeas around with a spoon) halfway through the cooking time though so they crisp and brown evenly. Then let them cool for five to 10 minutes before eating.

Also, rather than throwing it away, reserve the chickpea water and use it as an egg substitute — aquafaba, as it is known, makes a great switch for the usual egg whites in meringues. If you're cooking a large batch, or if you've got any leftovers, store roasted chickpeas at room temperature, in a container that's covered but not sealed. This will help avoid the cold temperature in the fridge from affecting the crispness.