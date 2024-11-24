For Delicious Baked Pasta, You Need 2 Sauces

From lasagna to American barbecue-style mac and cheese, nothing beats a hot, cheesy pan of casserole-style pasta fresh from the oven. But for a twist on classic baked pasta, we recommend combining sauces and techniques from two of the world's most influential culinary cultures. From Italy, we have the timeless marinara sauce, and from their European cousins to the west, we have béchamel — one of the five French mother sauces.

While there are various methods for selecting the best pasta shape for your sauce, these two sauces pair well with any short, extruded pasta. For example, ziti — a traditional baked pasta dish — often uses ricotta cheese, which can sometimes become claggy or sticky, as ricotta tends to solidify rather than melt. Subbing in béchamel for ricotta provides a creamier, more consistent texture that holds up better in the oven without drying out. It's the perfect hot, creamy comfort food you'll want to try this winter — a blend of international techniques that's sure to become a regular favorite at home.