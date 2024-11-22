Why You Should Forgo Grilling Asparagus Whole

Grilled asparagus is a cookout classic, and easily one of the best veggies that can stand up to the char of your grill. However, even with tips, tricks, and tools, grilling it whole is a challenge for even the most experienced grill master. Due to the vegetable's narrow width and tendency to grow limp while it cooks, it can slip through the grates and fall directly into the fire, becoming unsalvageable. While grill baskets and pans can reduce this risk, asparagus still needs a little help in maintaining its shape and crisping up instead of going totally soft.

There is an better way to grill asparagus, one that creates more opportunities for flavor and is so easy that even a novice can execute it: the chop-then-skewer method. Try chopping the asparagus into uniform, bite-sized pieces for better handling, then toss them in a bowl with oil and flavorings. Just don't use too much oil! This is a common mistake when cooking asparagus that overpowers its natural taste.

By chopping up the vegetable, you create more surface area for your salt and spices, giving each bite far more flavor. Additionally, more surface area means more char from your grill. Using pre-soaked wood or metal skewers, spear the pieces along the length and put them on the grates. All you have to do is flip the skewers once after the first side is done, move them to a plate, then let your guests grab however many they'd like.