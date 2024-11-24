The Unexpected Spice That Belongs In Your Pot Of Stew
If you're whipping up a pot of steamy stew, you may want to turn to one lesser-known spice to punch up the flavor: Urfa biber. Hailing from the Turkish region of Urfa, this sun-dried ground pepper is simultaneously smoky, acidic, salty, and spicy. Some report that it clocks in at as much as 50,000 to 80,000 Scoville Heat Units, though others say the range is closer to 30,000 to 50,000.
Urfa biber has a layered flavor profile with undertones of chocolate, coffee, raisins, and even wine tannins, all of which can add savory depth to any stew. And since it pairs well with meats and root vegetables, it's an easy way to amp up the flavor in anything from classic beef stew to a vegetarian sweet potato and chickpea stew. Plus, the spice's rich burgundy hue can add a pop of color to any dish.
As with any spice, it's best to start with a small amount and taste as you go. It's important to remember that Urfa biber delivers a slow-building heat, unlike some peppers that offer a pop of spice from the start.
Other ways to use Urfa biber
Urfa biber also plays well with other spices, making it ideal for creating a custom spice blend. Common choices include other Middle Eastern favorites like cumin, za'atar, and sumac, as well as sesame seeds, paprika, and onion. Once you've crafted your blend, you can use it as a seasoning or add it to a marinade.
Urfa biber can also be used on its own in a wide variety of savory dishes. Sprinkle it into hummus or baba ganoush for an instant flavor upgrade, make a simple sauce by mixing it with yogurt or sour cream, or simply season any meat or veggie with it. It pairs wonderfully with cheeses, making it a great addition to a cheese plate, grilled cheese, or mac and cheese. And don't overlook breakfast — dress up your fried or scrambled eggs with a dash of it.
Finally, if you're a fan of sweet-meets-heat, try using Urfa biber to jazz up desserts. It pairs beautifully with chocolate — try using it to give brownies, fudge, or hot chocolate a spicy kick. Or, add it to sweets with warm spices, like spiced cake or gingerbread. And, if you're into unconventional ice cream toppings, Urfa biber might just become your go-to choice.