The Unexpected Spice That Belongs In Your Pot Of Stew

If you're whipping up a pot of steamy stew, you may want to turn to one lesser-known spice to punch up the flavor: Urfa biber. Hailing from the Turkish region of Urfa, this sun-dried ground pepper is simultaneously smoky, acidic, salty, and spicy. Some report that it clocks in at as much as 50,000 to 80,000 Scoville Heat Units, though others say the range is closer to 30,000 to 50,000.

Urfa biber has a layered flavor profile with undertones of chocolate, coffee, raisins, and even wine tannins, all of which can add savory depth to any stew. And since it pairs well with meats and root vegetables, it's an easy way to amp up the flavor in anything from classic beef stew to a vegetarian sweet potato and chickpea stew. Plus, the spice's rich burgundy hue can add a pop of color to any dish.

As with any spice, it's best to start with a small amount and taste as you go. It's important to remember that Urfa biber delivers a slow-building heat, unlike some peppers that offer a pop of spice from the start.