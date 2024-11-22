Why Is The Texture Of Cottage Cheese Always So Inconsistent?

Cottage cheese is packed with protein, rich in B vitamins and calcium, is low in calories, and the fresh tangy dairy product is an undercover hydration booster, too. Some people can find the lumpy texture a tricky hurdle to overcome — but to make it even more complicated, the consistency can sometimes vary from one container to another, even within the same brand.

There are several reasons that may affect how creamy, thick, or watery the product appears, and that includes the way cottage cheese is made in the first place. Enzymes added to milk turn the sugars into lactic acid, and this, in turn, separates the milk solids (or curds) from the liquid whey. The curds, which are cut into pieces, heated, and drained before being mixed with cream, are the reason why cottage cheese has that lumpy texture. Cottage cheese comes in large or smaller curd varieties, and the larger curd types tend to have more moisture. The water content can affect how firm the cheese feels, and the amount drained may vary during manufacturing.

There are other factors at play, too. Cottage cheese is available in versions with differing percentages of fat, which can alter the texture and richness, and in flavored varieties, which may contain added sugars. It also has a long shelf life, and if it's not stored at a cool enough temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit at home, then it can continue to produce lactic acid, becoming more sour and watery.