The Best Wine To Pair With Pumpkin Dishes

When fall is in full swing, there's nothing quite like cooking with pumpkin. Autumn is one of the best times of year for produce, and pumpkins, along with their cousins, butternut and honeynut squashes, make for a versatile and delicious addition to any cook's arsenal once late the cold starts sweeping in. Wherever there's food, wine isn't far behind — and whether you're stuffing your pumpkins with aromatic rice, or incorporating them into a herbed potato and pumpkin gratin, there's an art to picking the best boozy pairing possible.

To navigate the pumpkin pairing palaver, Food Republic asked Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the two Michelin-starred Jônt in Washington, DC, to lend us his keen nose. "Pumpkin dishes in the U.S. I find to be particularly sweet, so if you're having it as part of a savory experience, doing something that can play well with the sugar is important," he told us.

"Gewurztraminer has a lovely spice that could add to the complexity of the dish ... having a bit of residual sugar will be fun." Balancing that sweetness is crucial when it comes to pumpkin, but having a wine that complements it alongside a savory dish will result in a wonderfully complex pairing that's sure to be a hit.

For the ultimate comforting fall feeling, you can also pair your pumpkin dishes with red wine. Corbett notes that "... going for something like Amarone or Recioto di Valpolicella with their higher alcohol, residual sugar, and baking spice aromas, you get a full-bodied accompaniment to the dish."