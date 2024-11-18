The Scenic Washington Restaurant That Lets You Eat Oysters Right On The Farm
When it comes to oysters, fresh is best, and nothing's better than indulging in the briny treat right on the shores where they were grown. The Hama Hama Oyster Saloon makes this possible, serving shellfish, chowder, and Dungeness crab cakes right off the Olympic Peninsula. Located in Lilliwaup, Washington, it's the perfect stop for anyone cruising along the Olympic Loop Highway on historic Route 101, bringing visitors into the heart of the Hood Canal watershed.
A staff of nearly 30 seafood lovers has hosted guests at the restaurant and neighboring farm store for the past six generations. They offer raw and grilled options alongside local beers, wines, and sodas to wash it all down. The company is guided by a simple yet powerful mission — to practice low-impact seafood farming while preserving the environment for future generations. Hama Hama cultivates and picks the best oysters possible by maintaining minimal development on the land, leading to clean waters that are rigorously tested for safety. The on-site farm's low-intervention method uses semi-automated equipment from the New Zealand-based company FlipFarm. The machine floats oysters near the water's surface, providing the organisms with access to abundant algae and sunlight, ensuring a high-quality final product.
The region wasn't always destined to be a seafood hotspot. In 1890, founder Daniel Miller Robbins initially intended only to log timber on the land. In an unexpected pivot, he expanded into shellfish farming, mushroom foraging, cattle ranching, and jelly making, creating a multifaceted and sustainable economy along the waterway.
What you can expect when you visit Hama Hama Oyster Saloon
So, what can you expect when you arrive at the Saloon? You're greeted by the water and a large sign displaying the company name. To the left is a tented entrance — check in for your reservation or get in line for a first-come-first-served table. A-frame wooden structures surround dining areas, providing shelter from the gusty waterfront winds. Fireplaces and heavy blankets are stacked at the entrance for guests to use.
One thing seafood connoisseurs may not know about oysters is that they were a commonplace staple way back when, and the rustic vibe of the locale is a nod to the humble, working-class history of this food. But the oysters themselves are anything but ordinary — coveted Hama Hamas and Blue Pool varieties grow directly in these waters, while Sea Cow and Hove Cove oysters are sourced from nearby Washington farms. You can order them pre-shucked, do the job yourself, or take them home to whip up your own Oysters Rockefeller.
Can't make it out to this special corner of the Pacific Northwest? Not to worry — you can enjoy Hama Hama's delicious oysters at company-hosted pop-ups, select restaurants, and even have them shipped directly to your home. And if you have the chance, visit the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon at different times of the year — its yields are sweeter in the spring, and turn brinier in the fall and winter months.