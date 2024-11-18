The Scenic Washington Restaurant That Lets You Eat Oysters Right On The Farm

When it comes to oysters, fresh is best, and nothing's better than indulging in the briny treat right on the shores where they were grown. The Hama Hama Oyster Saloon makes this possible, serving shellfish, chowder, and Dungeness crab cakes right off the Olympic Peninsula. Located in Lilliwaup, Washington, it's the perfect stop for anyone cruising along the Olympic Loop Highway on historic Route 101, bringing visitors into the heart of the Hood Canal watershed.

A staff of nearly 30 seafood lovers has hosted guests at the restaurant and neighboring farm store for the past six generations. They offer raw and grilled options alongside local beers, wines, and sodas to wash it all down. The company is guided by a simple yet powerful mission — to practice low-impact seafood farming while preserving the environment for future generations. Hama Hama cultivates and picks the best oysters possible by maintaining minimal development on the land, leading to clean waters that are rigorously tested for safety. The on-site farm's low-intervention method uses semi-automated equipment from the New Zealand-based company FlipFarm. The machine floats oysters near the water's surface, providing the organisms with access to abundant algae and sunlight, ensuring a high-quality final product.

The region wasn't always destined to be a seafood hotspot. In 1890, founder Daniel Miller Robbins initially intended only to log timber on the land. In an unexpected pivot, he expanded into shellfish farming, mushroom foraging, cattle ranching, and jelly making, creating a multifaceted and sustainable economy along the waterway.