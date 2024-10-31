Switch Up How You Eat Hard-Boiled Eggs By Pan-Frying Them

Among the many different ways to cook eggs, there are at least one or two unconventional methods many of us have yet to try. Beyond adding the usual salt and pepper to your boiled eggs or transforming leftovers into egg salad, you may want to bust out your skillet and pan-fry them for a whole new eating experience.

These versatile snacks are easy to prepare in more ways than one. You can fry your eggs whole — as in the Egyptian dish beid meza'lil, crisp hard-boiled eggs fried in ghee — or chop them up. Either way, follow a few hard-boiled egg tricks to avoid overcooking or a tough peeling job. To cook them whole, heat up a spoonful of ghee, butter, or oil in a skillet and add the eggs. Use tongs to continually turn your eggs so all sides get exposed to direct heat. Once the whites have turned golden-brown and developed a crisp texture, your eggs are ready to enjoy.

Alternatively, for added crispness, you may want to slice your eggs into coins beforehand and flip each one halfway through frying. For an extra burst of flavor, add some of your favorite whole spices to your cooking oil. Once you try this technique, you can easily incorporate these delightful snacks into a wide variety of meals.