Switch Up How You Eat Hard-Boiled Eggs By Pan-Frying Them
Among the many different ways to cook eggs, there are at least one or two unconventional methods many of us have yet to try. Beyond adding the usual salt and pepper to your boiled eggs or transforming leftovers into egg salad, you may want to bust out your skillet and pan-fry them for a whole new eating experience.
These versatile snacks are easy to prepare in more ways than one. You can fry your eggs whole — as in the Egyptian dish beid meza'lil, crisp hard-boiled eggs fried in ghee — or chop them up. Either way, follow a few hard-boiled egg tricks to avoid overcooking or a tough peeling job. To cook them whole, heat up a spoonful of ghee, butter, or oil in a skillet and add the eggs. Use tongs to continually turn your eggs so all sides get exposed to direct heat. Once the whites have turned golden-brown and developed a crisp texture, your eggs are ready to enjoy.
Alternatively, for added crispness, you may want to slice your eggs into coins beforehand and flip each one halfway through frying. For an extra burst of flavor, add some of your favorite whole spices to your cooking oil. Once you try this technique, you can easily incorporate these delightful snacks into a wide variety of meals.
How to upgrade your daily eats with fried hard-boiled eggs
To transform fried-eggs into a crowd-pleasing appetizer, consider using a new preparation method: bread your eggs before cooking. Dip whole soft-boiled eggs in raw egg, flour, and breadcrumbs (for additional flavor, upgrade your crumbs with seasonings, grated parmesan cheese, or finely chopped, precooked bacon). Deep-fry the coated eggs for up to 30 seconds or until crisp. The eggs can be served with one of many mouthwatering sauce recipes, like creamy tzatziki or sweet chili dipping sauce.
Pan-fried hard-boiled eggs can also serve as a delicious way to upgrade your favorite foods. Add a few slices to avocado toast or homemade breakfast sandwiches for a crunchy bite. For a quick lunch, add the fried egg slices to veggie-filled sandwich wraps or salads.
Want a satisfying way to cook eggs for dinner? Add pan-fried eggs to a platter of crisp tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, and olives. You can also include the crispy treats in your favorite stir fry or fried rice. Or, pair chopped pan-fried eggs with hummus and pita bread for a protein-packed meal.