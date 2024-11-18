What Type Of Alcohol Is Moonshine, Exactly?

Although there are now many commercial moonshine brands available, when we talk about moonshine, we're usually talking about whiskey distilled illegally across the United States. The term moonshine came to mean illicit alcohol in the late 1700s — specifically liquor that was created and transported at night, under the "shine of the moon." Moonshiners distilled their liquor to make a profit while side-stepping government regulations and taxes. Moonshine production boomed in the United States during Prohibition when the production, consumption, and sale of alcohol were illegal for anything other than scientific and industrial use (though you could also get a prescription for liquor during Prohibition).

Why is moonshine considered dangerous? These days, liquor production is still regulated because, when not produced correctly, it can have deleterious effects. Properly distilled liquor creates ethanol, a compound that, while harmful in large quantities, is labeled by the FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). You may have heard of terms like "rotgut whiskey" or "antifreeze" for bad liquor. If the first distillation is not poured off, or the mash isn't distilled at the proper temperature, moonshine can produce methanol, which is highly toxic.

When you're buying your white whiskey at the store these days, however, you can be sure that it's made under proper regulation and just as safe as any aged whiskey. Want to enhance your cocktail game? Substitute any moonshine in any cocktail that features whiskey — like a bourbon sour or the fourth down whiskey cocktail.