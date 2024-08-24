Fans of Irish or Tennessee whiskey, high-rye bourbon, and white dog whiskey alike know that whatever your taste preferences are, the quality of your spirits is paramount. And while you might occasionally order rack or well whiskey at your local dive, even an aspiring connoisseur knows to steer clear of rotgut.

"Rotgut" is a term used to describe only the poorest-quality spirits, whiskey or otherwise. It's the kind you can feel stripping the enamel from your teeth and eating away at your stomach lining. The phrase dates back at least to 1632, and was put into print by the English playwright Peter Hausted.

Rotgut whiskey has a storied history in the United States. In the so-called "Wild West" period (1865-1900), frontier folks made high-proof neutral grain spirits that might be doctored, watered down, and passed off as whiskey. A common example was "bourbon" distilled from or flavored with molasses and colored with tobacco, since the base was unaged and therefore clear in color. These types of rotgut whiskeys might contain any number of curious additives, including burnt sugar, sulfuric acid, or even rattlesnake heads!

Around the same time on in Pennsylvania, farmers began distilling moonshine, essentially a home-brewed, corn-based whiskey with a clear color and sometimes astringent taste. It also had a poor reputation as a type of rotgut (despite its contemporary resurgence). Heavy federal taxes on alcohol production during the period led to public protests like the 1794 Whiskey Rebellion, and private protests like moonshine distilling.