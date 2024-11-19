Why You Shouldn't Prep Mulled Wine In Advance

The holidays are right around the corner, and so is everyone's favorite boozy party drink: mulled wine. To learn the best practices for preparing it, Food Republic turned to Gabriel Corbett, sommelier at the two Michelin-starred tasting counter, JÔNT, for tips on how to make mulled wine easily at home.

"Since the wine will oxidize, I wouldn't make the mulled wine before the day of the event," says Corbett. "The off flavors will make the whole batch less pleasant and more vinegar-y." Sometimes, letting wine breathe a bit before drinking enhances its fruity flavors and softens the sharpness of tannins, making it smoother and more palatable. However, too much air exposure causes wine to go flat and tart, ruining the flavor profile of your mulled creation.

As with all things related to cooking, oxidation is a balancing act. Mulled wine has plenty of other flavors like cinnamon, cloves, and star anise to carry a low-quality bottle, but wine is still the main ingredient. You need to treat it with proper care and timing to maximize its flavor, or you risk wasting your preparation time on something that ends up, at best, just okay. But don't worry — Corbett gave us the scoop on when to start your mulled wine to prevent over-oxidation.