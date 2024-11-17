Salmoncito: The Mexico City Cocktail Perfect For Grapefruit Lovers

Craveably bitter, brightly juicy, and surprisingly complex, the Salmoncito is the beverage you need when you are after the unique taste of grapefruit. It was created in 2013 by one of Mexico City's bartending greats — Khristian de la Torre — but it could not be easier to make. You do not even need a cocktail shaker. In a glass filled with ice, just add 1 ounce tonic water, 1 ½ ounces of London dry gin, and ¼ ounces of Campari and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice each. Add more tonic water to taste, give it a stir, express a twist of grapefruit peel over the drink for the natural oils and aroma, and finish the cocktail with a single juicy grapefruit supreme.

It is a drink that is not too sweet and really quite sophisticated on account of the different types of bitterness that the tonic, herbal Campari, and fresh grapefruit lend. The clean-tasting but juniper-heavy gin adds great depth, but the drink is also super fun and refreshing from the fruity juice and bubbly carbonated tonic. While grapefruit lovers' favorites like the Paloma cocktail and Hemingway's favorite, the daiquiri may have been around for longer, the more modern Salmoncito might just become your new go-to. This is also a great choice for gin and tonic drinkers, as well as fans of a Campari spritz.