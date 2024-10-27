Here's Why You Should Avoid Using Olive Oil When Making Fried Chicken

Olive oil and chicken can be a dynamite combination on the grill or in a pan, but not for fried chicken. Not only is olive oil far more expensive than popular frying oils like canola or peanut, but it also has a much lower smoke point. What is a smoke point? It's the temperature at which an oil's molecules start to break down, making it smoke and turning the taste dark and bitter.

The smoke point of extra virgin olive oil starts at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While this is technically fine, since most fried chicken recipes call for the oil to be between 300 and 325 degrees Fahrenheit, you're still playing with fire. The average home cook doesn't use precise, restaurant-quality deep fryers that reliably maintain an exact temperature, so there's always some fluctuation. Plus, the temperature of your oil will drop when you add the chicken, so many recipes call for heating it up past the ideal temperature to start with.

Even if you manage to avoid burning olive oil, the slight amount of extra flavor it imparts is far from worth the risk and cost, considering there are cheaper options much better suited for high-temperature cooking. When you fry chicken, you want an oil that has a smoke point of at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Most neutral oils, like vegetable, sunflower, and the aforementioned peanut and canola, are hard to burn during a deep-fry, provided you monitor the temperature during cooking. They also won't add any strong flavors, allowing the taste of the your fried chicken to shine.