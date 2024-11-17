If You Can Roast Potatoes, You Can Make Cottage Fries

When it comes to potatoes, the sky's the limit on what you can make with them. From french fries and hash browns to chips and tater tots, potatoes can be transformed into a dozen delicious side dishes. Think you've tried them all? Let us introduce you to cottage fries.

While cottage fries may not be the most well-known way to eat a potato, that doesn't mean they aren't just as delicious as shoestring or curly fries. What makes cottage fries unique are their thick, round shapes as well as them being both crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. In other words, they're like potato chips if they bulked up for the winter.

The process of making cottage fries is much more hassle-free than making traditional french fries as well, as it doesn't require soaking, drying, and deep frying multiple times. Instead, all you need to do is get a few large potatoes (russets work great), cut them into ½-inch rounds, and sprinkle them with olive oil and your favorite seasonings (such as salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika). Then, roast them in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit — be sure to flip the potatoes half-way through baking — to enjoy warm, golden brown potato bites.