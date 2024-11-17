If You Can Roast Potatoes, You Can Make Cottage Fries
When it comes to potatoes, the sky's the limit on what you can make with them. From french fries and hash browns to chips and tater tots, potatoes can be transformed into a dozen delicious side dishes. Think you've tried them all? Let us introduce you to cottage fries.
While cottage fries may not be the most well-known way to eat a potato, that doesn't mean they aren't just as delicious as shoestring or curly fries. What makes cottage fries unique are their thick, round shapes as well as them being both crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside. In other words, they're like potato chips if they bulked up for the winter.
The process of making cottage fries is much more hassle-free than making traditional french fries as well, as it doesn't require soaking, drying, and deep frying multiple times. Instead, all you need to do is get a few large potatoes (russets work great), cut them into ½-inch rounds, and sprinkle them with olive oil and your favorite seasonings (such as salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika). Then, roast them in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit — be sure to flip the potatoes half-way through baking — to enjoy warm, golden brown potato bites.
Tips on customizing your cottage fries
There's no doubt cottage fries are great on their own, but there are lots of ways to spruce up your fries to make them even more flavorful. Since cottage fries have more surface area than your average fry, there's a lot more room for seasonings to take center stage. Try experimenting with spice, and use cayenne or chili powder or even a classic like Old Bay Seasoning for a more bold flavor. You could also go the opposite way with cinnamon, sugar, and a drizzle of maple syrup for a hearty sweet treat.
The round, flat shape of the fries are also perfect for piling on toppings to upgrade this side dish into an entire meal. For example, take inspiration from the baked potato, and load up your cottage fries with bacon bits, cheese, and sour cream. Or, top them with avocado and seasoning for a new and improved version of avocado toast. Don't forget to pair your cottage fries with hearty dinner meals, like a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger or classic pepper steak.