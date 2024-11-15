Here's Why You Don't Have To Make A Roux For Creamy Pasta Sauces

Learning how to make a roux is an important skill for any budding chef to master, as it's a foundational technique in Western cookery. From a good old Southern gumbo to a classic béchamel for layering into lasagna, this mixture of fat and flour is a versatile base for many dishes. When it comes to pasta sauce, though, sometimes you want that creamy fix without all the effort.

Roux can be fickle, and requires constant stirring to avoid burning it – once it does, there's no going back. Luckily, there are a number of ways to achieve a gloriously creamy pasta sauce without making a roux. By far the simplest is, unsurprisingly, by using cream. From the ultimate late night dish penne alla vodka (infamously termed "disco pasta" as a nod to its origins in nightclubs) to the comforting classic pasta Alfredo, there are no shortage of pasta recipes where cream is the star.

Make sure you use full-fat heavy cream to achieve the perfect thick, rich consistency in your sauce. An easy Alfredo requires little more than cream, butter, cheese and garlic, soothing your soul as much as it fills your belly, with no roux required.