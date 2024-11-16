The Unique Sliced Pizza Style You Might Find In Rome

The key to a successful pizza al taglio is creating a dough that will be pillowy like focaccia bread when baked but crisp enough on the bottom to support the toppings. Beyond that, the process follows other methods of making pizza at home. So how do home cooks achieve that airy goodness? Higher hydration and a 16- to 24-hour fermentation in the refrigerator are key. Al taglio dough recipes typically call for more water than regular pizza dough, plus additional olive oil. When mixing, the dough should be stickier than a traditional pizza dough. Let it rest in the fridge overnight or up to a full day to create the fluffy focaccia texture. Short on time? Try a 45-minute pizza dough; its shorter room-temperature fermentation will achieve a similar result.

From there, top the pizza with olive oil and sliced tomatoes, if desired. Bake the dough in a sheet pan according to the recipe's instructions until it's golden on top and crisp on the bottom. After it bakes, add flavorful Rome-inspired ingredients, such as prosciutto and fresh figs or soppressata, provolone, and thin slices of potato. Return it to the oven to melt the cheese, then serve. One bonus tip from Chef Bonci — from Elizabeth Minchilli's conversation with him for Eating My Way Through Italy — be sure to limit toppings to three. To create a balanced flavor profile, choose only two to three toppings that meld well; "Anything more would be too much," Bonci said.