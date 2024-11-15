Forget Honey, Here's What You Need To Sweeten Coffee Without Ruining Its Flavor

Whether you tossed and turned all night, need a quick midday pick-me-up, or simply love the flavor, coffee is often the answer. Leaded or unleaded, with or without milk, the choice is really up to you. And so is the sweetener if you crave a burst of sugar in your java. Many people reach for honey, but maple syrup offers a delightful alternative.

Like honey, maple syrup's liquid consistency quickly melds with the coffee without leaving behind any unwanted sugar crystals. But unlike honey, maple syrup — which comes from tree sap rather than plant and flower pollen — has a somewhat less floral quality so it doesn't conflict with the distinct flavor profile of coffee. Making your own maple coffee is quick and easy, too. Simply make your favorite homemade brew and stir in one or two teaspoons of syrup to taste.

Another point worth considering are the purported health benefits of maple syrup. Not only is it rich in amino acids, but it also contains trace minerals like manganese and riboflavin, as well as being slightly lower on the glycemic index. Also pertinent to many people is the fact this sweetener is 100% vegan. With these perks, as well as its softer flavor, maple syrup is a no-brainer to sweeten up your cup of joe.