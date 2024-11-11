Take Frozen Dumplings Up A Notch With One Creamy Sauce

A jarred Alfredo will work just fine for this upgrade. Rao's Homemade was our top choice when we ranked store-bought Alfredo sauces from worst to best, but you can go with whatever you have at home. For a little extra flavor, saute chopped garlic and onion in some olive oil, add the frozen dumplings and cook until the exterior is softened, then add the jarred Alfredo and simmer for a few minutes until the dumplings are hot.

If you'd like to make a simple Alfredo sauce from scratch, you probably already have everything you need in the fridge and pantry. In a medium saucepan, lightly saute chopped garlic and onion in butter, add dumplings until soft, then add heavy cream or milk until the dumplings are about a quarter covered. Bring to a light simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally. Add grated parmesan to thicken, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley or the dried herb of your choice.

Using dumplings as just another component to a recipe can be a great way to experiment in the kitchen because it's always fun to think outside of the freezer bag. For other ways to upgrade your dumplings into a full meal, try frozen dumplings in your fall soups for added flavor and texture, or use frozen dumplings as a filling in quesadillas.