The Frozen Dumpling Hack To Totally Transform Your Quesadillas
Even though we love a classic pan-fried gyoza, sometimes they don't feel like a complete meal. However, if you use them as a filling in a quesadilla, it transforms your favorite freezer staple into a gourmet meal worthy of showing off to our friends in our next Insta posts (and it only takes a few minutes). It's also a great option for our recipe rosters when we're craving a quick late night snack or looking for creative ways to use leftovers.
Those pre-wrapped packets of meat, veggies, and spices basically do all the work for you when cheffing up your next meal. All you need to do is chop your dumplings into bite-size pieces and layer them with cheese on a tortilla in a hot pan. Then just fold the tortilla in half and flip until both sides are a nice golden brown.
Quesadilla complete! The only prep required for this five-star meal is thawing the frozen dumplings while you go to work (or wherever you may be during the day). When you return home, they should be soft and ready to chop. Garnish your Asian-inspired quesadilla with green onion, cilantro, spicy mayo, sriracha, or soy sauce for an additional kick and flavor.
Tips and tricks for the best frozen dumpling quesadilla
If you love an extra crunch, you can air fry your frozen dumplings before chopping them up for your quesadilla. This is especially useful if you don't have time to completely thaw your dumplings since you can throw them in the air fryer straight from the freezer. Even if they start frozen solid, they'll still get a crispy, crunchy, and golden outer shell. Perfect for inside a quesadilla.
Rachel Ray recommends using just one tortilla (not two) per quesadilla for easier flipping and to make sure our juicy, crispy dumpling filling stays in the quesadilla and doesn't fall out onto the pan — or worse, the floor.
Traditionally, quesadillas are served with salsa, guacamole, or queso, none of which would be our first choice pairing for gyozas. Instead, try upgrading your soy sauce using items you already have at home. Mix it with orange and lime juices to create a sharp, citrusy dipping sauce. For a thicker sauce that will cling to every inch of your quesadilla, try a sweet chile dipping sauce. Is your kitchen drawer also filled with random sauce packets from years of take out order? You can combine those sauces – soy sauce, duck sauce, and Chinese mustard — to create a variation on sweet and sour sauce that's got a little spicy kick.