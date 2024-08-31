The Frozen Dumpling Hack To Totally Transform Your Quesadillas

Even though we love a classic pan-fried gyoza, sometimes they don't feel like a complete meal. However, if you use them as a filling in a quesadilla, it transforms your favorite freezer staple into a gourmet meal worthy of showing off to our friends in our next Insta posts (and it only takes a few minutes). It's also a great option for our recipe rosters when we're craving a quick late night snack or looking for creative ways to use leftovers.

Those pre-wrapped packets of meat, veggies, and spices basically do all the work for you when cheffing up your next meal. All you need to do is chop your dumplings into bite-size pieces and layer them with cheese on a tortilla in a hot pan. Then just fold the tortilla in half and flip until both sides are a nice golden brown.

Quesadilla complete! The only prep required for this five-star meal is thawing the frozen dumplings while you go to work (or wherever you may be during the day). When you return home, they should be soft and ready to chop. Garnish your Asian-inspired quesadilla with green onion, cilantro, spicy mayo, sriracha, or soy sauce for an additional kick and flavor.