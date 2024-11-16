For Creamier Boxed Mac And Cheese, Reach Into Your Fridge

Boxed mac and cheese ranks right up there with SpaghettiOs and ramen as a childhood quick meal many of us still have a soft spot for. If you're among those who never quite fell out of the love with this dish, there are some techniques you can apply to give this pantry staple a sophisticated twist and bring it into the adult world.

Adding various delicious ingredients can easily upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese. For a quick, enriching addition, head to the fridge and pull out some cream cheese — it's all you need for a fast, tasty upgrade. Prepare your meal according to package instructions, and when you reach the step for adding milk and butter, toss in a couple of heaping spoonfuls of cream cheese, too. The hot noodles are enough to melt the butter, so everything should soften quickly — but you can also use this hot bowl hack to soften your cream cheese in a snap. Voilà — your mac now has an extra richness and creaminess your taste buds will thank you for, with that unmistakable tang that is characteristic of cream cheese.

Both full-fat and low-fat cream cheese work well here — the added creaminess and tang remain similar. If you're feeling adventurous, you can also level up your mac just a bit more with flavored cream cheese. Varieties like garden vegetable, chive and onion, or sundried tomato can give your mac a flavor boost that might just end up becoming a favorite.