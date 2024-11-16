The Most Affordable Type Of Port Is Also The Best Suited For Beginners

When it comes to what specific port to buy as a beginner, Lexi Stephens recommends "ruby ports from reputable producers like Graham's, Taylor's, or Fonseca." All three of these producers are historic, highly regarded makers of some of the best port out there, so you can be sure that you're easing yourself into the world of port with a quality bottle.

Ruby port is bright, intensely fruity, often characterized by flavors of cherry and fresh, ripe berries. Its palpable sweetness makes it an accessible entry point to the world of port, and a particularly delicious digestif (or a worthy accompaniment to a perfectly arranged cheese board). Like most ruby ports, those made by Graham's, Fonseca, and Taylor's are all aged for two to three years in wooden vats, which help retain their fruitiness and lightly spiced, aromatic undertones.

When it comes to actually buying them, all three producers' wines are both accessible and relatively easy to find — chances are, a good bottle shop will carry at least one of them. In the U.S., Fonseca and Taylor's offerings sit at around the $12 to $20 mark on average — whereas Graham's Fine Ruby Port sits slightly higher, at around $15 to $21 per bottle (excluding tax). Those prices, it's worth mentioning, will vary depending on where you are, what variety of port you buy, and where you buy it from — but by and large, ruby port makes for an excellent and accessible entry point to the realm of fortified wines.