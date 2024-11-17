The Best Type Of Fish To Use When Making Sashimi At Home

While sashimi is a popular option when dining out, the elegant raw Japanese dish can be a daunting prospect to prepare at home — but it needn't be. When you're serving a dish that centers around slices of uncooked fish, the type and quality of fish you choose is key. To find out what kind to buy, and how best to prepare it, Food Republic consulted Shingo Akikuni, the Michelin-calibered chef of omakase restaurant SHINGO in Florida.

Frozen hamachi, also known as Japanese yellowtail, is "probably the best value in terms of fish for sashimi," Akikuni told us. Not to be confused with yellowfin, which is one of the most popular types of tuna in Japanese cuisine, yellowtail goes by several different names in Japan. A type of jack, it's renowned for its tender texture and buttery taste, which makes it a great choice for making yellowtail sashimi on rice.

The most important factor is to make sure you buy fish that is from a reputable supplier. "Use good fish from a trusted source!" advised Akikuni. "Be careful about making sashimi or raw food from normal store-bought fish. Always understand the source and quality of the fish you are using." Choosing frozen hamachi over fresh is more convenient, too. "You can order it online, quickly defrost it, and slice it thin," the chef suggested.