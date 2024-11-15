What Flavor Is The Pink Starburst Actually Supposed To Be?

Starbursts are one of the most iconic candies on grocery shelves, dating back to the 1960s and still going strong. The fruit-flavored chews have come in a variety of forms and flavors over the years, but none seem to be quite as successful as the pink burst. Whether it's the color's aesthetic or taste, Starburst fans are so committed to the flavor that you can actually buy packs of "All Pink" Starburst — and it's the only flavor to have earned such an honor. What's interesting though is despite the popularity, people are still hesitant to label the taste of the pink flavor.

So what is the pink Starburst actually supposed to taste like? You actually don't need to scour the internet for an answer because it's written straight on the wrapper: pink Starburst are strawberry flavored. They are the sweetest of the original Starburst flavors and are noticeably milder than their cherry, orange, and lemon-flavored counterparts. While they're designed to resemble strawberries, the public have come to refer to this flavor as "pink" (or "the pink one") because they associate the taste not with the fruit but with the color. As unusual as it may seem to say you're tasting "pink," Starburst seems to have made the flavor so iconic it defies word association.