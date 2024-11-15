What Flavor Is The Pink Starburst Actually Supposed To Be?
Starbursts are one of the most iconic candies on grocery shelves, dating back to the 1960s and still going strong. The fruit-flavored chews have come in a variety of forms and flavors over the years, but none seem to be quite as successful as the pink burst. Whether it's the color's aesthetic or taste, Starburst fans are so committed to the flavor that you can actually buy packs of "All Pink" Starburst — and it's the only flavor to have earned such an honor. What's interesting though is despite the popularity, people are still hesitant to label the taste of the pink flavor.
So what is the pink Starburst actually supposed to taste like? You actually don't need to scour the internet for an answer because it's written straight on the wrapper: pink Starburst are strawberry flavored. They are the sweetest of the original Starburst flavors and are noticeably milder than their cherry, orange, and lemon-flavored counterparts. While they're designed to resemble strawberries, the public have come to refer to this flavor as "pink" (or "the pink one") because they associate the taste not with the fruit but with the color. As unusual as it may seem to say you're tasting "pink," Starburst seems to have made the flavor so iconic it defies word association.
Pink Starburst — candy and beyond
Pink Starburst and its magical flavor evolved into a phenomenon that broke free of its candy cage. The pink flavor in particular became so popular that fans have sought it out in different forms, most notably as beverages. All manner of pink Starburst shots and cocktails came into existence, including ways to upgrade your champagne by making a Starburst bubbly — it's one of many Halloween candies you should pair with a drink. You can also find non-alcoholic Starburst drinks at some of your favorite local establishments. While you may have heard of the pink drink, it's got nothing on Starbucks' secret menu Starburst Frappuccino based on the iconic pink candy. A mix of fruit juice and creme-based Frappuccino, the drink is a luscious, drinkable version of your favorite Starburst.
You can also find the pink Starburst in jelly form as flavored juicy gels made by Snack Pack. These are more easily accessible as you can find them in your local grocery store, and they are another way that you can enjoy pink Starbursts without the candy itself. It's worth noting that the only flavor available is pink, which is another nod to the flavor's popularity and success. So while the pink flavor is meant to be strawberry — and strawberries are indeed a natural way to dye and flavor things "pink" (freeze-dried strawberries are a great way to make vibrant cakes, after all) — Starburst truly has given pink a new meaning.