One Simple Hack Will Change The Way You Eat Bagged Salad Forever
Preparing a salad can be messy, often requiring a big bowl, lots of counter space, and a cutting board if you plan on adding fresh produce like tomatoes or cucumbers. But what if you could skip the dishes and create a salad in minutes using nothing but a single fork? The solution is simple — dress and toss your salad directly in the bag. This trick is not just a time saver at home; it's great for taking greens on the go — think hiking, camping, or a quick lunch at the office.
Start by purchasing your favorite greens, opting for a prewashed version so you will not need to rinse them. Since you won't be removing the lettuce from the bag, a handy trick to make sure it's fresh is to gauge the puffiness of the bag. If it's stiff and full of air, it's not fresh; if it's flat with some give when you squeeze it, you're good to go.
Next, cut the bag open at the top and retrieve the dressing and seasoning packets (these often include shredded cheese and pepper, too, depending on your blend). Shake the greens to one side of the bag, then squeeze each packet inside. Grab a fork and toss the salad directly in the bag. Don't have utensils on hand? Simply roll or clip the top closed, then shake and massage the bag to mix everything evenly.
Level up your bagged salad with these tasty additions
Using a bagged salad doesn't mean you cannot get fancy and spruce it up. Adding extra veggies is a great way to increase volume, nutrients, and flavor to the mix. Consider adding diced carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, or fresh herbs. If you don't want to pull out the cutting board, you can purchase pre-sliced or shredded vegetables. For a savory boost that turns your salad into a complete meal, sprinkle in shaved almonds, shredded chicken, smashed tortilla chips, or bacon bits.
You can also switch up your bagged salad base. There are different types of lettuces and blends to keep things interesting. Some options you'll find in the store include Caesar, Thai cashew, southwest, and Mediterranean salads. Changing up your base can keep things interesting without adding much work to your meal prep routine.
Finally, be bold and experiment with a variety of dressings. You can buy bagged salads that don't come with a dressing packet or simply save them for another use, such as a future marinade for meats or vegetables. You can use your favorite store-bought varieties or whip up your own. Need some guidance? You can refer to Rachael Ray's dressing formula or Alex Guarnaschelli's trusted salad dressing ratio if you don't have a go-to recipe on hand.