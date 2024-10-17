Rachael Ray Simplifies Making Dressing With A Little Bit Of Math

Ready to ditch store-bought bottles and whip up a batch of delicious homemade salad dressing? Then forget the complicated recipes and embrace Rachael Ray's simple formula for a quick and easy vinaigrette. While there's a smidge of math involved, it's not as complicated as you might think. These calculations will be quick and painless — they don't even require measuring cups or spoons if you're in a pinch, offering consistent results every time.

Let's get mixing. For every four portions of salad, measure out 1.5 tablespoons of acid (such as vinegar) and about ⅓ to ½ cups of fat (Ray prefers olive oil). Start by adding your acid into the base of a mixing bowl with a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Then, slowly pour the fat into the mixture while whisking vigorously back and forth. This motion emulsifies the dressing, bringing hard-to-bind ingredients together to create a smooth texture and mouthfeel.

While this will give you a specific yield and does require at least a couple tools to measure out, you can further simplify it by thinking in parts — one part acid to three parts fat. You can stick to this ratio no matter how big or small your batch is, making it ideal for large batches and single portions. You can measure with a shot glass, soup spoon, water bottle cap, or anything else you find in the kitchen, as long as you stick to this golden vinaigrette ratio.